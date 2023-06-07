NBC to Air Episode of Pete Davidson’s Peacock Sitcom ‘Bupkis’ Ahead of Emmys Voting

Ahead of Emmy Awards voting, non-Peacock subscribers will be able to watch an episode of Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical sitcom “Bupkis” on NBC and YouTube.

“Do as I Say, Not as I Do,” will air June 10 on NBC following the Miles Teller “Saturday Night Live” encore and also debut on YouTube.

The series second episode finds a young Pete (played by Preston Brodrick) attends a wedding just weeks after losing his father on 9/11, where he bonds with his uncle (Bobby Cannavale).

Davidson lost his own father, firefighter Scott Davidson, to the 2001 terrorist attacks: It’s just one of the actual events of his life that the headline-making comedian draws on for the series. Chris Vognar wrote in his review for TheWrap: “He has the comedian’s gift of mining his pain and missteps for mischief, and he does it with a sense of pathos that makes him easy to root for,” when the series premiered in May.

In a tie-in promotion, beginning Friday, June 16, Peacock will also extend a special offer to First Responders to receive a special promotion for $1.99/month for 12 months of Peacock.

The series costars Edie Falco as Davidson’s mother and Joe Pesci as his grandfather and has featured guest stars including John Mulaney, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, and Machine Gun Kelly.

“Bupkis” is executive produced by showrunner Judah Miller and Dave Sirus alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David. Jason Orley directed and co-executive produced. It’s from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Emmy nomination-round voting kicks off on June 15. The nominations will be announced on July 12.