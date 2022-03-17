Pete Davidson Is NOT Going to Space After All

Well that was fast.

Three days after announcing that Pete Davidson would be the celebrity passenger on the next Blue Origin flight, the Jeff Bezos-owned private spaceflight company announced that actually, Pete Davidson won’t be on that flight after all. As a result, the flight has been delayed.

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

No explanation was given for the change in passenger lineup, and it isn’t clear whether the date change was caused by Davidson’s dropping out, or if he dropped out because of the date change.

Which means we’re forced to speculate wildly about it. We like to imagine that Davidson found out Ye (Kanye West) used to produce albums for the moon. Or perhaps it occurred to the “SNL” star that space is really dangerous. Presumably, Davidson himself will explain the whole thing during a “Weekend Update” monologue on the next episode of “SNL.”

Previously, William Shatner flew aboard a Blue Origin flight in October, making him the oldest man to visit space. “GMA’s” Michael Strahan was next in line, blasting off in December. We’ll assume Davidson’s (presumably) celebrity replacement will also be a comedian. Which is great because we really want someone to joke about being canceled in space, since that’s about 90% of all standup at the moment.

Blue Origin is Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’ privately funded aerospace company. Bezos himself rode alongside Shatner during the October trip.

Davidson, of course joined “SNL” in 2014 and he has subsequently starred in films like “Big Time Adolescence” and “The Suicide Squad.” He co-wrote and starred in the Judd Apatow-directed 2020 comedy/drama “The King of Staten Island,” loosely inspired by his own life.

Davidson has also been an unlikely media fixture thanks to his dating life. He was engaged to Ariana Grande and is currently dating Kim Kardashian.