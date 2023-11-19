Actor Peter Spellos, who had a recurring role on the NBC series “American Dreams” and voiced Sky-Byte in 39 episodes of the animated series “Transformers: Robots in Disguise,” died Sunday at the age of 69.

His death was confirmed by friend Fred Olen on Facebook. “It is with tremendous sadness that I must report the passing of my dear friend, Peter Spellos at 2:30am this morning,” Olen wrote.

“Many of you knew Peter personally,” he continued. “He had more loving friends than there are stars in the sky. A gentler giant never existed. A talented actor, teacher and wise old owl. He always made me laugh. I cannot even recall how many movies we made together, but they would probably fill a book… maybe some day they will. Goodbye, pal.”

A cause of death was not given.

The actor’s additional credits include “Men in Black II.” He also enjoyed a steady career as a voice actor in a number of anime shows, including “Naruto,” “Cowboy Bebop,” and “Digimon Adventure 02.”

According to his website, Spellos worked as an acting teacher in Los Angeles and New York for years. This included 26 years as the Artistic Director and Founder of the New Mercury Theatre Company.