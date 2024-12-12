Peter Thiel Denies His Past Speeches About Silicon Valley Might Have Been ‘Triggering’ to Alleged CEO Assassin

Peter Thiel rejects the idea that any speech he made in the past might have influenced the alleged assassin of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO.

In a conversation on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the billionaire learned on air by Morgan that alleged assassin Luigi Mangione had reposted words from a speech he’d made about the heads of Silicon Valley companies. Thiel said some views can be dangerous to express, but there shouldn’t be a restriction on speech.

“There’s always a part of me that thinks articulating certain views is always very dangerous, and there are all these anti-free speech arguments that we should restrict speech because it’s going to trigger people in all kinds of crazy ways,” he said. “But I would have never thought that saying something like that would be that triggering.”

The speech Mangione posted was of Thiel giving a speech on Silicon Valley leaders and them having Asperger’s.

“A lot of the great startups in Silicon Valley seem to be run by people who are suffering from a mild form of Asperger’s,” Thiel said at the time. “I think we need to always turn this fact around and view this as an indictment of our whole society. What does it say about our society when anyone who does not suffer from Asperger’s, who is socially well-adapted, will be talked out of all of their original creative ideas before they’re even fully formed?”

Peter Thiel: A lot of the great startups in Silicon Valley seem to be run by people who are suffering from a mild form of Asperger’s. pic.twitter.com/OLxr4GJoVB — Arjun Khemani (@arjunkhemani) September 14, 2024

On Monday, 26-year-old Ivy League grad Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, following a five-day manhunt after the shooting last Wednesday outside the New York Hilton Midtown. He has been charged with second-degree murder, forgery and three counts of illegal weapons possession and was denied bail.

The alleged assassin has become a bit of a folk hero in the weeks since the attack. Morgan asked Thiel what he took from so many rallying behind not the victim, but the perpetrator. The billionaire said it should tell people a lot of the state of the society.

“I don’t think that one should ever glamorize murder, and man, it probably just tells us more about how crazy some of these people are who are saying these things…I don’t think it tells us much about this case but it tells us we are in a really crazy society.”

When asked about the killer’s motives, Thiel added, ““I don’t think there’s anything heroic about them.”

