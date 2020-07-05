Netflix Orders Pharrell Williams Gospel Music Series, ‘Voices of Fire’

Series to premiere later this year

| July 5, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Pharrell Williams in Voices of Fire

Courtesy of Netflix

Pharrell Williams is bringing gospel music to Netflix.

The producer, songwriter and “Happy” singer will star in the upcoming series “Voices of Fire,” which takes place in his hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia. The series follows Williams as he builds “one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs,” according to Netflix.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Here is the official description:

“Voices of Fire follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown community as it builds one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs. Pharrell’s uncle and a well-respected musical genius in the area, Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his core team of influential gospel leaders will venture out into Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent. With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will be searching for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.”

“Voices of Fire” will be produced by A. Smith & Co. and i am OTHER. Williams and Mimi Valdés will executive produce for i am OTHER, while Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton will executive produce for A. Smith & Co. Bianca Barnes-Williams will also executive produce.

Pharrell Williams and Bishop Ezekiel Williams announced the series Sunday at the virtual Essence Festival.

