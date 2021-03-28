Piers Morgan dove in for another round of trashing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, doubling down yet again on his belief that the Duchess of Sussex lied during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month about being the victim of racism amongst the royals and that she contemplated suicide.

In his first major newspaper column in the Daily Mail since his exit from “Good Morning Britain,” the conservative TV personality took another verbal swing at Markle, reiterating many of the arguments he made during heated exchanges he had with his co-hosts during the final days of his run on “GMB.” But in the lengthy article, he also wrote of the backlash he received and how it extended to others, including “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne and his own son.

Here are some of the biggest points.

• “If [Meghan Markle] was suicidal, then why didn’t Harry get her the urgent help she needed?”

On “GMB,” Morgan called the Oprah interview “race-baiting” and said he didn’t believe any of what Markle revealed about her time in the royal family, including that she was mistreated and became suicidal. Over 41,000 complaints about his comments were logged by British broadcasting regulator Ofcom, while Morgan was accused on social media of making light of the mental health issues and suicidal thoughts Markle discussed in the interview.

But Morgan has not backed down, challenging Markle’s claim that the royal family denied her help when she expressed that she was suffering from depression because it “wouldn’t be good for the institution.” He reiterated the demand he made on “GMB” that Markle provide names of the people she spoke with about her mental health.

“We’re supposed to believe Meghan Markle told Palace aides she was suicidal and desperately needed help, but was informed she couldn’t have any because it might be bad for the Royal brand? And if she was suicidal, then why didn’t Harry get her the urgent help she needed?” he wrote.

• Claims of racism “was a falsehood presumably designed to cause maximum harm to the Royals”

Morgan insists there’s no evidence that the media scrutiny was because Markle’s mother is Black. “Meghan’s had no worse media treatment than other Royal brides such as Diana, Fergie, Kate, Camilla or even that other Monarchy-rattling American divorcee, Wallis Simpson,” Morgan wrote. “But she’s the first to claim negative press has been motivated by racism, and it’s a very dangerous charge to make with so little to back it up.”

He also cast doubt on Markle’s claims about her interactions with the royal family, including claims that one unnamed member of the family asked Harry prior to his son Archie’s birth “how dark” his skin might be and how it might impact his status as a prince within the family.

“It sounded complete nonsense when she said it, and it is; he’s not a Prince because, technically, the great-grandchildren of the Monarch are not bestowed with titles ‘Prince’ or ‘Princess’ unless they’re in the direct line to the throne. This rule applies regardless of the child’s mother’s ethnicity,” Morgan wrote. “So, the most serious assertion, one that has already sent racially charged America into a tailspin of outrage, was a falsehood presumably designed to cause maximum harm to the Royals.”

• On Sharon Osbourne’s ousting from “The Talk”: “It’s time to cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture”

Among those who shared their support for Morgan was Sharon Osbourne, who exited CBS’ daytime chatfest “The Talk” after an internal review over on-air comments about racism and co-host Sheryl Underwood questioned her support of Morgan on air. Osbourne is also facing new allegations of racist and homophobic remarks.

“‘I am with you,” Osbourne had tweeted to Morgan, whom she worked with as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.” “I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

Morgan lambasted Osbourne’s critics, as he pivoted to a larger attack against cancel culture, saying that while “I haven’t been a victim and I haven’t been canceled,” he still feels that “It’s time to cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture.”

He went on: “It’s outrageous, but what’s happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn’t really about Ms. Markle, it’s about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that’s everyone’s right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it.”

• “On reflection, I shouldn’t have” walked off the “Good Morning Britain” set, but he doesn’t regret it

On March 9, Morgan’s final day on “GMB,” he literally walked off the set mid-broadcast after a heated exchange with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, about his earlier Markle comments. Beresford, whose father is Guyanese, has since been named as Morgan’s replacement.

During the exchange, Beresford suggested that Morgan’s attacks on Markle were personal, as the Duchess suddenly cut ties with him after they had been friends for 18 months. “I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off… she’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to,” Beresford said. “Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

Rather than respond, Morgan walked off the set. While Morgan eventually returned, Beresford called the walk-off “absolutely diabolical behavior.”

“I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen — 6:30 to 7:00 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch, incredibly hard to watch,” Beresford repeated. “This is — you know, he has the ability to come in here and talk from a position where he doesn’t fully understand.”

“I knew it wasn’t a good look, the great snowflake-basher running away from confrontation. And on reflection, I shouldn’t have done it,” Morgan wrote in his column. “But in the heat of the moment, in my rather strained state of mind, this seemed the less worse option.”

Despite this, he stands by his decision to leave “GMB” rather than issue an apology.

“I wasn’t going to apologise [sp] for disbelieving Meghan Markle, because the truth is that I don’t believe Meghan Markle,” he wrote. “And even if I did apologise [sp], that wouldn’t be the end of it. The woke brigade would keep coming for me, demanding I apologise [sp] for everything else they find offensive — which of course, is absolutely everything.”

• Morgan’s sons have faced “venomous abuse and threats of violence towards them” for his comments

Morgan also spoke about the backlash he faced for his comments, which he described as a “clearly orchestrated social media pile-on” that he says extended to his three sons. “One troll vowed to murder me in front of them, and added: ‘When your dad dies, the world will have a party,'” he recalled.

Morgan says his sons sent him multiple screenshots of “venomous abuse and threats of violence towards them,” which happened within hours of his remarks airing on ITV. “None of them even care about Meghan Markle, let alone agree with my views on her. Yet the Twitter troll mob has found them guilty by association.”