Piers Morgan suggested on Fox News on Tuesday that Katie Couric should “put a sock in it” after the newswoman said that Donald Trump supporters are motivated by “class resentment” and “anti-intellectualism.”

Couric made the comments on the latest episode of Bill Maher’s “Club Random,” as they discussed Uri Berliner, the NPR staffer who was suspended on Tuesday after writing an op-ed that was highly critical of the nonprofit’s “liberal bent.”

“As for Katie Couric’s claim that all the people who support Trump are jealous, bitter and resentful, this is somebody who wrote a book a few years ago, ‘Going There,’ in which she … launched a series of jealous, bitter and resentful attacks on other female TV hosts, from Ashley Banfield to Deborah Norville to Diane Sawyer to Martha Stewart,” Morgan said.

The chryon for the segment read, “MAGA SMEAR, Katie Couric: Trump’s Base Driven by ‘Class Resentment.’”

Morgan then added, “There was nobody spared the bitter, jealous and resentful wrath of Katie Couric in that book. For her to start lambasting 18 million Americans who have the gall, in her eyes, to vote for the non-intellectual Trump, when she herself has been so hypocritical about spewing the bile herself, I suggest she put a sock in it.”

Couric told Maher on Sunday, “The socio-economic disparities are a lot [between Republicans and Democrats] and class resentment is a lot and anti-intellectualism and elitism is what is driving many of these anti-establishment [types] — which are Trump voters — so, I think that is a huge problem that we have to address.”

Greg Gutfeld introduced the segment on Tuesday by saying that 67-year-old Couric was once “America’s sweetheart,” but is now “an old fart.”

The “Five” cohost then referenced when Couric had a colonoscopy done on live TV in 2000 to raise awareness of colon cancer after her husband Jay Monahan died of the disease.

“Even after the colonoscopy, she is still full of crap,” he said, calling her “a prime example of the rot in the liberal media.”