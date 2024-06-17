Top 10 Highest-Grossing Pixar Films

Following the grand success of “Inside Out 2” at this weekend’s box office, TheWrap thought it wise to look back at the animation studio’s other most successful films from over the years.

In its opening weekend, “Inside Out 2” raked in $155 million at the domestic box office and $295 million worldwide, making it the highest global weekend launch ever for an animated film.

On top of that, the sequel is also the second highest three-day box office opening for nearly any film in the last 18 months, coming up just behind the “Barbie” opening ($162 million”).

From hundreds of millions to bank-rolling in the billies, here are Disney-Pixar’s Top 10 highest-grossing flicks:

“The Incredibles” (2004) — $631 million

“The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

The family of superheroes flew into the box office charts and pulled in a whopping $631 million.

“Up” (2009) — $735 million

“Up” (Disney-Pixar)

Every Disney-Pixar films brings you to tears, but “Up” requires at least two tissue boxes. A balloon salesmen, with dreams to fly his home into a South American wilderness in honor of his late wife, gets the surprise of his life when a boy scout sneakily climbs aboard along with him. It raked in $735 million.

“Monsters University” (2013) — $743 million

Pixar

The prequel for “Monsters, Inc,” which features main characters Sulley and Mike Wazowski during their college days, brought in $743 million.

“Coco” (2017) — $807 million

“Coco” (Disney-Pixar)

The beloved tale “Coco” centers on a boy named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) who has big dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s opposition to the craft. When Miguel’s favorite singer turns out to be fraud, he ventures out to find the true origins of his family and their connection to music. “Coco” brought in $807 million.

“Inside Out” (2015) — $858 million

Walt Disney Studios/ Pixar

The heartwarming story of “Inside Out” follows the adventures of the emotions inside young girl Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) upon her parents’ decision to move to San Francisco. “Inside Out” brought jot and $858 million at the box office.

“Finding Nemo” (2003) — $940 million

“Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)

“Finding Nemo” won the hearts of everyone who watched it when it dropped in theaters in 2003, grossing a total of $940 million. Under the ocean, Marlin (Albert Brooks) teams up with a forgetful companion named Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) to search for his missing son Nemo (Alexander Gould).

“Finding Dory” (2016) — $1.02 billion

“Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)

If “Finding Nemo” is Top 5 on the list, it’s no surprise that its sequel came in at No. 4. This time around, Marlin and Nemo partner with Dory to help her remember and find her parents. On top of her parents, Dory also found Pixar a little over $1 billion at the box office.

“Toy Story 3” (2010) — $1.06 billion

“Toy Story 3” (Disney-Pixar)

Disney-Pixar has so many iconic movies, but perhaps its most notable franchise is “Toy Story.” The third installment, “Toy Story 3,” chronicles Andy’s preparation for college while his toys struggle with having to find a new home in the attic. However, when they are mistakenly boxed up for trash pick up and end up at daycare center with aggressive toys, they are tasked with finding their way back home. “Toy Story 3” shut down the box office with $1.06 billion.

“Toy Story 4” (2019) — $1.07 billion

“Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)

If the fans loved it the first three times, why not a fourth? In “Story Story 4,” Woody and Buzz branch out onto a road trip with Bonnie and new toy Forky. While out on the journey, they reunite with Woody’s old flame Bo Peep. However, the two learn that what they want out of life as toys has changed drastically over the years.

“Incredibles 2” (2018) — $1.2 billion

Disney/Pixar

Building upon the first “Incredibles,” sequel “Incredibles 2” marks Pixar’s best outing ever. This time around, Elastigirl is front and center to take down villain Screenslaver, who is hypnotizing folks through their computer screens. “Incredibles 2” earned $1.2 billion.

“Inside Out 2” is now playing in theaters.