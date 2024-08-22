Planned Parenthood Mobile Clinic Provided 8 Medication Abortions, 9 Vasectomies Outside the DNC

The nonprofit booked 25 appointments over the first two days of the convention as part of an effort to highlight the fight for reproductive rights

Planned Parenthood mobile clinic during the DNC
Image via Planned Parenthood
and

Planned Parenthood’s mobile clinic served approximately 25 patients over the first two days of the Democratic National Convention, including providing 8 medication abortions, and 9 vasectomies, a representative for the nonprofit told TheWrap.

The clinic, housed in a repurposed RV, operated on Monday and Tuesday at 226 Walnut Street inside Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. This was about a mile from United Center arena, where the major events of the Democratic National Convention are being held.

Outside the vehicle, fences were set up, over which were draped a banner that read “we are the pro abortion majority.”

Per planned parenthood, the mobile clinic was established to highlight the fight for abortion and reproductive rights during the DNC, and to draw attention to the harsh restrictions on those rights in neighboring states.

“Accessibility is a core value at Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, and our mobile health clinic helps us bring care to more people who need it. We are excited to provide essential health care at no cost in partnership with Chicago Abortion Fund and the Wieners Circle. As people from across the country travel to Illinois this week, we are proud to demonstrate what is possible when policies truly support accessible reproductive health care,” Dr. Colleen McNicholas, Chief Medical Officer, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers said in a statement when the clinic was announced.

