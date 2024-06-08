‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Part 1 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

While all good things at some point come to an end, at least “Power Book II: Ghost” will get to hold on a little bit longer, as the final season of the drama series will release in two parts.

“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4, Part 1 kicked off on Friday, June 7, which happens to be the the 10-year anniversary of the original “Power” series.

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise — fans will not be disappointed,” Kathryn Busby, president of programming for Starz, said in a press release. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the ‘Power’ universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first series in the expanded “Power” universe, and here’s how you can tune into Season 4, Part 1.

When does Part 1 of “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 premiere?

The first part of “Power Book II Ghost” Season 4 premiered on Friday, June 7, which is the 10-year anniversary of the date the original “Power” series made its series debut.

What is Part 1 of “Power Book II Ghost” about?

Here’s Starz’s official synopsis for “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4, Part 1:

“Picking up just days after the ‘Power’ finale, this sequel series follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.”

Where and how to watch new episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4, Part 1? Will new episodes be streaming?

There are two ways to watch “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4, Part 1: on the Starz app or as it airs on Starz via cable.

The first episode and all future episodes will be available to stream on the Starz app when they air at midnight on Fridays. Those who’d like to catch the show on cable can tune into Starz on Fridays at 5 p.m. PST in the U.S. For folks in Canada, the show will air on the Starz cable channel at 9 p.m. EST.

“Power Book II Ghost” Season 4, Part 2 — the show’s conclusion — will premiere on Sept. 6.

“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4, Part 1 episode release schedule:

There are five episodes in the first portion of “Power Book II Ghost” Season 4. Here is the episode release schedule.

Season 4, Part 1 Episode 1: Friday, June 7

Season 4, Part 1 Episode 2: Friday, June 14

Season 4, Part 1 Episode 3: Friday, June 21

Season 4, Part 1 Episode 4: Friday, June 28,

Season 4, Part 1 Episode 5: Friday, July 5

Where to watch previous episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4, Part 1?

The full “Power” franchise is available to watch on the Starz app.

Who is in the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4, Part 1?

Season 4 stars Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Caroline Chikezie as Noma, Lightskinkeisha as Brushaundria Carmichael and Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter.

When does “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4, Part 2 come out?

“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4, Part 2 comes out on Friday, Sept. 6.