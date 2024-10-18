Vijal Patel’s family-centered comedy series “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” makes its official debut, with “Lost” star Naveen Andrews starring as husband and father Mahesh Pradeep.

The Pradeeps have officially touched down in the U.S. after traveling from their home country India, and they’re open to new experiences and communities. But a few run-ins with polar-opposite neighbors lands them in an interrogation room — and that’s just the start of their new lives in America.

Check out how and when to watch below.

When does “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” come out?

“The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” made its debut on Amazon’s Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Where is “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” streaming?

“The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” is streaming on Prime Video.

How many episodes of “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” are there?

There are eight episodes in “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh.” All eight of them will drop on Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 17.

What is “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” about?

Here is Prime Video’s official description for “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh”:

“Inspired by the personal experiences of creator Vijal Patel (‘Black-ish,’ ‘The Middle’), ‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ follows the Pradeep family and the events of their first few months after moving to America from India. As told through hilarious (and often conflicting) flashbacks from an interrogation room, the Pradeeps quickly find themselves embroiled — romantically, personally and professionally — with a polar-opposite neighborhood family, leading to a predicament with many surprising twists.”

Who is in “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” cast?

The cast of “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” includes Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee, Arjun Sriram, Sahana Srinivasan, Ashwin Sakthivel, Nicholas Hamilton, Ethan Suplee, Megan Hilty, Pete Holmes and Romy Rosemont.

Watch the trailer