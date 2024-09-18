‘Lost’ Star Naveen Andrews Finds Himself a Family Sitcom in ‘Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ Trailer

“Lost” star Naveen William Sidney Andrews has find himself a family sitcom in “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh.” The series was inspired by creator Vijal Patel’s “mostly” true personal experiences.

“Home Sweet home!” Naveen Andrews says as his character Mahesh Pradeep in the trailer, which dropped on Wednesday. In the show, Andrews plays the father of the Pradeep family, who is described as the family “dreamer.”

Check out the trailer below.

“The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” is centered on “the Pradeep family and the events of their first few months after moving to America from India. As told through hilarious (and often conflicting) flashbacks from an interrogation room, the Pradeeps quickly find themselves embroiled—romantically, personally, and professionally—with a polar-opposite neighborhood family, leading to a predicament with many surprising twists.”

The cast includes: Sahana Srinivasan (Bhanu Pradeep), Arjun Sriram (Kamal Pradeep), Ashwin Sakthivel (Vinod Pradeep), and Nicholas Hamilton (Stu Mills) star alongside Andrews, Vee, Hilty, and Suplee. Pete Holmes (Dark Suit) and Romy Rosemont (Light Suit) will appears as guest stars.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Patel serves as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer, alongside Emmy winner Sara Gilbert, Mandy Summers, Emmy winner Tom Werner, and Jordana Mollick as executive producers. Michael Showalter of Semi-Formal Productions is also an executive producer and directed the pilot.

“The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” airs on Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 17.