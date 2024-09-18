Robert Pattinson Dies, Repeatedly, in ‘Mickey 17’ Trailer

Robert Pattinson dies, and dies, and dies in the new trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s latest project “Mickey 17.”

Based on the 2022 novel “Mickey7” by Edward Ashton, the sci-fi thriller follows a down-on-his-luck Mickey (Pattinson), who signs up to die without reading the fine print. Mickey has donated his life to science, testing the limits of human nature and capabilities. But when one version of him dies, a clone is created in its place, retaining most of his memories and prepared to take on the next deadly mission.

Here’s a bit of what happens: Mickey drowns in lava, gets his hand chopped off in outer space and freezes to death, as Dean Martin’s “Ain’t’ That a Kick in the Head” plays brightly in the background, hinting at the tone of Bong’s forthcoming project.

“Even on my 17th go-around, I hate dying,” Mickey says in the trailer before encountering his first “multiple” of himself.

To Mickey’s surprise, he might not have died after all. Well, that’s awkward. He encounters several “multiples” of himself that Mark Ruffalo’s character asserts must be “exterminated.”

The film is the Academy Award-winning “Parasite” writer-director’s first feature since the 2019 thriller’s critical success. “Parasite” made history as the first foreign language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie and Toni Collette join Pattinson for the Warner Bros. Pictures production.

Oscar winners for “Moonlight” Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner teamed up with Bong and Dooho Choi to produce the film with An Offscreen Production. Other executive producers on the project include Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins.

“Mickey 17” will premiere in theaters Jan. 31, 2025, pushed back from an earlier March 2024 release date.

Watch the trailer here: