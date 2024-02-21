Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Starring Robert Pattinson Pushed to 2025

Warner Bros. announced Tuesday that the Robert Pattinson-starring sci-fi film “Mickey 17” will now debut in January of 2025. The film was pulled off the release date calendar this January. The studio also announced that the movie will receive an Imax release as well.

The only other film currently set for release that weekend is DreamWorks’ animated film “Dog Man.” Blumhouse’s “The Woman in the Yard” and “Paddington in Peru” are set for earlier in January 2025. The date also allows for that aforementioned Imax release as anything earlier would already see those screens committed.

Warner Bros. has never given a reason why the movie was delayed. It was originally meant to be released on March 29, 2024, though hadn’t presented anything more than a brief teaser.

The studio announced concurrently in January of 2024, upon delaying the film, that “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” would fill that March release date. That film, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle.

“Mickey 17” is based on Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey 7,” which concerns an employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice world. After one version dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. A brief teaser, released by Warner Bros. in December, sees Robert Pattinson being brought back/rebuilt/etc. after a fatal calamity.

The film marks Bong Joon-ho’s eighth directorial effort and his third English-language feature following Netflix’s “Okja” in 2017 and the 2014 feature “Snowpiercer.” Steven Yuen (who starred in Bong’s “Okja”), Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie and Mark Ruffalo co-star, with Bong working with previous collaborators like cinematographer Darius Khondji, composer Jung Jae-il and producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (of Plan B).

“Mickey 17” will hit theaters on January 31, 2025.