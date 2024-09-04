Travis Kelce Warns There’s ‘No Future’ in Bloody ‘Grotesquerie’ Trailer

We still don’t know who (or what) Travis Kelce is playing in FX’s “Grotesquerie,” but now we have a better look at his role thanks to the first trailer for the upcoming drama. The horror series from Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken will premiere its first two episodes starting at 10 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The official trailer starts with an introduction from the grinning Kelce. “Hey everybody, check out the trailer for FX’s ‘Grotesquerie.’ That’s right, you might see some familiar faces.” The video then launches full speed into the bloody saga, darting between crime scene photos and unsettling shots of people cutting meat.

“Something hellish is here. This killer is someone who knows anatomy,” Det. Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) says in the first few moments while exploring a crime scene. “The blood, the DNA, it was left there for us to find.”

The trailer then introduces one of the most interesting characters in this new series, Micaela Diamond’s Sister Megan. A nun who’s also a journalist specializing in true crime, Sister Megan reveals she’s fascinated by “rituals, cults and their place in American life.” The video then snaps back to the crime scene.

After highlighting the gory details of this wave of murders, Lois amends her assessment. “You have to really hate people to do what was done here. It’s inhuman. No. It’s unhuman,” she says.

Though Kelce’s character only appears for a moment, he drops in with his own memorable line. “There is no future after this,” Kelce says solemnly. Watch the full trailer below:

The 10-episode series follows a Detective Lois Tryon, a woman haunted by a series of heinous crimes that have descended upon her a small community. But the more she investigates this case, the more she begins to suspect this murderous spree is personal and that someone — or something — is taunting her. At the same time, Lois is dealing with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care as well as her own demons and battles with alcoholism. As she and Sister Megan team up to figure out what’s going on, they find themselves more and more ensnared in this dark web that only raises more questions.

In addition to Nash-Betts, Diamond and Kelce, “Grotesquerie” stars Courtney B. Vance (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “The Hunt for Red October”) as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville (“The Crown”) as Nurse Redd, Nicholas Alexander Chavez (“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”) as Father Charlie and Raven Goodwin (“The Station Agent”) as Merritt Tryon.

The series is written and created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken with Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton directing episodes. The show is executive produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.