FX Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,’ ‘The Old Man’ Season 2

FX unveiled fall premiere dates for anticipated new and returning shows, including Ryan Murphy’s “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.” After a celebrated first half of 2024 with the premieres of “Shogun” and “The Bear” Season 3, the cable network also set the return date for the Jeff Bridges-led drama series “The Old Man” (Watch a teaser for Season 2 above.)

The fall schedule gets an early start with “The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly,” premiering Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The film follows the investigation of a professional pilot accused of trying to crash an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight.

That’s followed by the premiere of Brian Jordan Alvarez’s comedy series “English Teacher” on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show centers around Alvarez’s Evan Marquez, a high school teacher in Austin, Texas, who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school.

The Jeff Bridges-led drama series “The Old Man” will return for Season 2 on Sept. 12 — more than two years since its Season 1 finale. The new episodes follow former CIA agent Dan Chase (Bridges) and former FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper (John Lithgow) on their most important mission to date — saving Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped by Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban), a powerful Afghan tribal leader. With all three men claiming her as their daughter, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis that has dire implications.

Later, executive producer Ryan Murphy returns with the new limited series “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” at on Sept. 17. The first season follows the rise and fall of the NFL superstar, diving into his identity, family, career, suicide and legacy in sports and American culture. The series stars Josh Rivera, Jaylen Barron, Lindsay Mendez, Ean Castellanos, Tammy Blanchard (Terri Hernandez), Tony Yazbeck, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Thomas Sadoski, Jake Cannavale and Norbert Leo Butz.

Finally, the new docuseries “Social Studies” premieres Sept. 27. From Emmy-winning filmmaker Lauren Greenfield, the five-episode series delves into the lives of the first generation raised on social media. The logline for the show reads: “Filmed in Los Angeles over a school year, this groundbreaking social experiment features a diverse group of LA teens who open up their lives and phones to offer an intimate glimpse into how social media has reshaped childhood. From battling bullying, grappling with beauty standards, coping with racism, exploring sexuality, navigating the pressures of constant comparison, and making life-altering decisions, their compelling and relatable experiences take us on a raw, visceral and urgent journey through the challenges of growing up in the digital age.”

FX’s upcoming slate also includes the Ryan Murphy series “Grotesquerie,” the final season of “What We Do in the Shadows,” a new season of “American Horror Stories” and the historical limited series “Say Nothing.” Premiere dates for those shows will be announced at a later date.

Episodes for all series will stream on Hulu following their FX linear premieres.