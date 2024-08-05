Peter Sarsgaard Won’t Return for ‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 2

While we already knew that Season 2 of “Presumed Innocent” will focus on a “suspenseful, brand new case,” Peter Sarsgaard confirmed that he’s one and done with the Apple TV+ series.

“I’m not really that interested in sequels. I think I’ve only ever done one season of anything … I think I’m a one-season person,” he told IndieWire in an interview published Monday. So it appears we won’t see more of his resentful prosecutor Tommy Molto.

Executive producers David E. Kelly, JJ Abrams and Jake Gyllenhaal will return behind the scenes for another installment, but what’s not yet known is whether Gyllenhaal’s character Rusty Sabich will be back.

With Turow set to return as co-executive producer, it seems likely that another one of his legal thrillers could be the basis for a new season, although nothing official has been announced.

Turow’s long-in-the-works sequel to “Presumed Innocent,” called “Presumed Guilty,” will be out in January 2025. While the characters of Rusty and Tommy return, the book is set 30 years or so after the events of the first book.

Apple’s previous announcement stated only that the upcoming season will “unfold around a suspenseful, brand new case.” Along with returning EPs Kelley, Abrams, Gyllenhaal and Turow, Rachel Rusch Rich, Dustin Thomason and Matt Tinker will also serve as EPs for Season 2.

Season 1 became Apple’s most-watched drama since the platform’s launch in November 2019. Both the cast and audiences were kept in the dark about whether Gyllenhaal’s character — or one of his friends, rivals or family members — were guilty for seven of the eight episodes.

The July 24 finale reveal caught everyone in the cast by surprise, including the actor who played them, as they told TheWrap in a post-mortem interview.

The previously hottest Apple TV+ series was the Idris Elba thriller “Hijack,” which has also been greenlit for a second season.