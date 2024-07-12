‘Presumed Innocent’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

“Presumed Innocent” will be back for a second season, Apple announced on Friday — but Season 2 will revolve around a new case.

It’s not clear if any of the current cast, led by Jake Gyllenhaal as accused murderer Rusty Sabich, will return. However, Gyllenhaal is still listed as an executive producer for the next season, along with TV powerhouses David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, as well as EPs Rachel Rusch Rich, Dustin Thomason and Matt Tinker.

Scott Turow, who wrote the thriller the series is based on, will also return as co-executive producer, which could indicate that Season 2 might be based on another of the prolific author’s novels.

Since its global premiere on June 12, “Presumed Innocent” has become the most-viewed drama of all time on Apple TV+, the streamer said.

In the series, Sabich has been charged with the brutal murder of his former lover and colleague Carolyn (Renate Reinsve), but has maintained his innocence. He is being prosecuted by legal rival Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard), whose personal grudge against him might also affect the highly publicized case.

The Season 1 cast also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Lily Rabe, Nana Mensah, Matthew Alan, Elizabeth Marvel, Chase Infiniti and Kingston Rumi Southwick.

The first six episodes of “Presumed Innocent” are currently available to stream on Apple TV+. The season finale is set for July 24.