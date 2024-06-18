Jake Gyllenhaal is an attorney accused of murder in the Apple TV+ limited series “Presumed Innocent,” which is based on the Scott Turow novel.

Here’s who plays who in the rest of the cast and where you might have seen the cast before. Where appropriate, we’ve also listed who played the character in the 1990 movie that starred Harrison Ford, but not all the characters in the series line up with those in the movie.

The first two episodes premiered on June 12 and subsequent episodes debut on Wednesdays through July 24.

Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich

Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

The “Zodiac” star plays Chicago prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who is accused of the brutal murder of his mistress Carolyn Polhemus who was also his colleague. Gyllenhaal recently starred in the “Road House” remake and will return for its sequel. In the 1990 movie, Harrison Ford played this role.

Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus

Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

The Norwegian actress, who broke out in the international hit “The Worst Person in the World,” plays Carolyn Polhemus, a prosecutor who was having an affair with Rusty, but broke things off shortly before her murder. Greta Scacchi played this part in the 1990 movie, when the character was seen as more ambitious and less sympathetic.

Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto

Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

Sarsgaard, who is Gyllenhaal’s brother-in-law in real life, has previously starred in “The Lost Daughter” (directed by his wife and Jake’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal), “Jackie,” “An Education” and “Kinsey.” Here, he plays Rusty’s legal rival Tommy Molto, who is determined to prove that Rusty is guilty of Carolyn’s murderer. Joe Grifasi of “Evil” and “Lodge 49” played Molto in the 1990 film.

Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich

Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

Ruth Negga, who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 2016 biopic “Loving,” plays Rusty’s wife, Barbara. She took Rusty back after his affair with Carolyn, but did not know that the relationship had started up again. She stands by Rusty when he is arrested, but her support is wavering. Bonnie Bedelia played Barbara in the 1990 movie.

Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan

Bill Camp in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple Tv+)

The veteran actor, who you might know from “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Dark Waters” or “The Joker,” plays Rusty’s mentor who reluctantly agrees to represent him when he is charged with murder. The character was played by Brian Dennehy in the 1990 film.

O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia

O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

The actor, who plays the city’s newly elected top prosecutor told TVLine he based his unusual voice on the smug villain in “Ghostbusters”. “I started reading him and I just thought, ‘Oh, he’s so pompous and so up himself…I happened to be watching ‘Ghostbusters,’ and the bad guy” — Walter Peck, played in boo-hiss fashion by William Atherton — “has this really fun way of saying, like, ‘Do you have a permit to…?’ And it just grates at you. So I started developing this affectation.”

Fagbenle plays Luke, the husband of Elisabeth Moss’ character on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and portrayed Barack Obama in the 2022 series “The First Lady.”

Nana Mensah as Det. Alana Rodriguez

Nana Mensah as Det. Alana Rodriguez (CREDIT: Apple)

Detective Rodriguez initially helps Rusty with the murder investigation — until he becomes the prime suspect. Mensah starred in, wrote and directed “Queen of Glory,” which earned her several nominations, including Best First Feature from the Independent Spirit Awards.

Chase Infiniti as Jaden Sabich

Chase Infiniti as Jaden Sabich in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

Jaden is Rusty and Barbara’s daughter, whose world is shaken when she learns that her father cheated on her mom and even worse, might be a murderer. This is her first project. She’ll also be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film, which is still untitled.

Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich

Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

Kyle is Rusty and Barbara’s son, who is more suspicious of his dad than his sister is. Southwick previously appeared in the 2013 film “9 Full Moons.”

Mark Harelik as Liam Reynolds

Mark Harelik as Liam Reynolds in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

Carolyn and Rusty scored a conviction for Liam Reynolds, who is now in prison for the vicious murder of a woman named Bunny Davis. Since Carolyn was killed in almost exactly the same way, he can’t be responsible, or can he? Harelik’s credits include the films “42,” “Trumbo” and “Jurassic Park III,” and the series “Preacher” and “The Morning Show.”

Lily Rabe as Dr. Liz Rush

Lily Rabe as Dr. Liz Rush on “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

Dr. Rush is Rusty’s psychiatrist, who sometimes also counsels Barbara. Rabe is known for the film, “Miss Stevens,” “American Horror Story” and for playing murder victim Betty Gore in the HBO Max series “Love & Death.”

Gabby Beans as Mya

Gabby Beans as Mya in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

Mya is a lawyer brought in by Raymond to help with Rusty’s case. Beans has previously co-starred on “Ray Donovan” and “House of Cards,” and has a recurring role on “Blue Bloods” as Cora Felton.

Sarunas J. Jackson as Clifton

Sarunas J. Jackson as Clifton in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

Clifton is a handsome bartender who Barbara is attracted to and a perfect candidate if she wants to have a revenge fling. Jackson’s TV credits include “Insecure,” “Clipped” and “Good Trouble.”

Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan

Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

The actress, who plays Raymond Horgan’s wife Lorraine, is married to Bill Camp in real life as well. Lorraine is more inclined to believe the worst about Rusty and doesn’t want Raymond to represent him in court. Marvel has been in “House of Cards,” “Mrs. Davis,” “Homeland,” “Love & Death” and “The Dropout.”