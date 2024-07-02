‘Presumed Innocent’ Sneak Peek: Does Barbara Think Rusty Is Guilty? | Exclusive Video

Jake Gyllenhaal’s character argues with his lawyer about the best trial strategy: Do they put his wife on the stand or not?

Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) butts heads with his friend-turned-attorney Raymond Horgan (Bill Camp) about trial strategy in this exclusive clip from this week’s episode of “Presumed Innocent.”

In TheWrap’s sneak peek, Raymond asks Rusty if his wife Barbara (Ruth Negga), believes he is guilty of the crime he’s on trial for: The brutal murder of Rusty’s mistress Carolyn (Renate Reinsve).

An annoyed Rusty answers, “Of course not. What are you getting at?”

That’s when Raymond shares that his wife Lorraine (Elizabeth Marvel) is “100% convinced that you did it.” He adds, “That’s obviously not coming from me. She’s not one to believe what’s reported in the news.” He points out that since Lorraine and Barbara are close friends, his wife might share the same opinion about whether Rusty is the killer.

Rusty reassures him, “Barbara knows that I am innocent.” “I hope so,” Raymond replies, “because this case, it may come down to her.”

Ultimately, Rusty is opposed to the idea, since his wife can’t provide an alibi for him. That’s when Raymond explains that Barbara’s testimony about Rusty’s state of mind before the murder could be key to convincing the jury he’s innocent.

“That sends a message to everyone that she believes in you, that she believes in your innocence,” Raymond continues, though Rusty seems unconvinced. Watch the scene in the video, above.

Apple’s eight-episode series “Presumed Innocent” is based on the novel by Scott Turow. It’s executive produced by Gyllenhaal, along with creator David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams.

The cast also includes Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Nana Mensah, Kingston Rumi Southwick, James Hiroyuki Liao and Lily Rabe.

Episode 5 of “Presumed Innocent” debuts on Apple TV+ on July 3, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 24. Episodes 1-4 are now streaming.

