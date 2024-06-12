Jake Gyllenhaal stars in “Presumed Innocent,” an eight-episode adaptation of the Scott Turow thriller of the same name, as Chicago prosecutor Rusty Sabich. When his lover and colleague is found brutally murdered, he is handed the case — until he becomes the prime suspect.

The series, which is executive-produced by Gyllenhaal, David E. Kelly and J.J. Abrams, premieres with two episodes on Apple TV+, and anticipation is high given that the book was previously adapted into a feature film starring Harrison Ford.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Presumed Innocent,” including release date, cast and plot and how it differs from the 1990 movie.

When does “Presumed Innocent” premiere?

The legal thriller premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, June 12 on Apple TV+. Episodes are typically released around midnight ET, but sometimes drop earlier.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

After the two-episode premiere, new installments will roll out weekly until the big finale.

Here’s the release schedule:

Episode 1: “Bases Loaded” – Wednesday, June 12

Episode 2: “People vs Rozat Sabich” – Wednesday, June 12

Episode 3: “Discovery” – Wednesday, June 19

Episode 4: “The Burden” – Wednesday, June 26

Episode 5: “Pregame” – Wednesday, July 3

Episode 6: “The Elements” – Wednesday, July 10

Episode 7: “The Witness” – Wednesday, July 17

Episode 8: “The Verdict” – Wednesday, July 24 (finale)

Who’s in the “Presumed Innocent” cast?

Jake Gyllenhaal is Rusty Sabich

Ruth Negga is Barbara Sabich

Bill Camp is Raymond Horgan

Renate Reinsve is Carolyn Polhemus

Peter Sarsgaard is Tommy Molto

O-T Fagbenle is Nico Della Guardia

Lily Rabe is Dr. Liz Rush

Nana Mensah is Det. Alana Rodriguez

Matthew Alan is Dalton Caldwel

Elizabeth Marvel is Lorraine Horgan

Chase Infiniti is Jaden Sabich

Kingston Rumi Southwick is Kyle Sabich

What is “Presumed Innocent” about?

Chicago prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) becomes the prime suspect after his colleague and mistress Carolyn (Renate Reinsve) is found brutally murdered. It’s based on the Scott Turow novel that was previously made into a 1990 movie starring Harrison Ford.

Who played who in the movie?

The cast for the “Presumed Innocent” film includes Harrison Ford as Rozat K. “Rusty” Sabich; Bonnie Bedelia as Barbara Sabich; Brian Dennehy as Raymond Horgan; Greta Scacchi as Carolyn Polhemus; Joe Grifasi as Tommy Molto; Tom Mardirosian as Nico Della Guardia, Raul Julia as Alejandro “Sandy” Stern; Paul Winfield as Judge Larren L. Lyttle; John Spencer as Detective Dan Lipranzer; Jesse Bradford as Nat Sabich; Joseph Mazzello as Wendell McGaffen and Jeffrey Wright as Prosecuting Attorney.

How is the show different from the book and the 1990 movie?

As Kelley told TheWrap, the main differences were updating the novel for 2024 in terms of evidence- and fact-gathering and giving Carolyn more complexity and sympathy as a character.

“Carolyn’s character is very different in the book. I think she was depicted as a little bit more promiscuous and politically motivated. And that’s not the case here at all,” said Kelley.

“She’s genuinely romantically interested in Rusty and her interest in the law is equally genuine,” he continued. “And I don’t think the book and the movie are asking us to identify with Carolyn. She was both a murder victim and maybe an object of Rusty’s erotic attraction. But we weren’t leaning into her necessarily more than that, which we do a little bit in the series.”

He added, “I think all the women characters are more formidable in the series than they were perhaps in the movie.”

Watch the trailer