‘Road House’ Sequel in the Works at Amazon With Jake Gyllenhaal

Amazon Prime Video is in development on a “Road House” sequel with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role as Dalton, Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke announced Tuesday morning during the studio’s inaugural Upfronts presentation.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The studio also announced that “Road House” has attracted nearly 80 million worldwide viewers to-date. The film premiered on Prime Video March 21 and attracted a record-breaking over 50 million worldwide viewers over its first two weekends, becoming Amazon MGM Studios’ most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis.

Doug Liman directed “Road House,” a new spin on the classic Patrick Swayze film, from a script by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry.

The movie premiered to a raucous reception at Austin’s SXSW Film Festival in March as the opening night film and was marketed heavily in the sports world as Gyllenhaal’s character is a washed-up UFC fighter.

“Road House” succeeded despite a bit of a rocky start to its promotional campaign, as director Doug Liman laid into Amazon ahead of its opening for not giving “Road House” a theatrical release. Gyllenhaal subsequently clarified that Amazon was always clear that “Road House” was intended to debut on Prime Video.