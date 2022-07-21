First ‘Prey’ Reactions Praise a New ‘Predator’ Movie Worthy of the Original

The first reactions to the new “Predator” movie are in, and they are downright glowing. “Prey” received an early screening at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday night, after which social media reviews started to bubble up. Across the board, the first batch of reactions are heaping praise on the prequel from director Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”).

Set 300 years in the past, in the world of the Comanche Nation, “Prey” follows a character named Naru (Amber Midthunder), a warrior “raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains.” When the alien Predator comes calling, Naru sets out to protect her people.

The film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation’s talent, including Midthunder (“The Ice Road,” “Roswell, New Mexico”), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (“Sooyii”), Michelle Thrush (“The Journey Home”) and Julian Black Antelope (“Tribal”).

Along with the film itself, which is being praised as the best since the original — and even the best one yet by some, Midthunder is earning a whole lot of early praise for her role in the lead.

For everyone who wasn’t lucky enough to be in the SDCC screening, “Prey” will arrive on Hulu Aug. 5. For now, you can read the first round of reactions in the tweets below.

Hey, so #PREY is fucking *fantastic.* Amber Midthunder is incredible, and no prior PREDATOR fandom is necessary to enjoy — the joy here is watching very clever opponents face off against each other, and it's incredibly thrilling stuff. @DannyTRS knows what he's about. pic.twitter.com/6q5qribx2q — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) July 22, 2022

PREY fucking rules. @DannyTRS smashed it and gave us the best PREDATOR since the original. Lock in, let go, and let it rip. pic.twitter.com/2h11CcdqW4 — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) July 22, 2022

#Prey is my favorite Predator movie. (Coming from someone who's a big fan of the original and also 2010's Predators.) Love how the story is a deeply personal journey — one powered by Comanche tradition just as much as it is by Predator-sparked thrills. pic.twitter.com/2hjoGhk2Mw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 22, 2022

Prey is as worthy & badass a Predator movie as we've seen since the original. Beautifully shot, tightly written, excellent characters, and some of the grossest, most wildly entertaining sci-fi action in the franchise. It's exciting, fun, powerful, & I can't wait to watch it again pic.twitter.com/bpXx7zDhUj — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 22, 2022

I’ll take a moment to stop trolling @HawleyMO to say PREY is really terrific. I this is the first Predator movie I’ve truly liked since the first one. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 22, 2022

#Preymovie absolutely slays. By setting it 300 years ago and stripping away the alien hunter’s high tech hunting gadgetry, we get a primal David vs Goliath story. Amber Midthunder is fierce, and Datoka Beavers rocks in his debut! It’s just an awesome gritty B-movie pic.twitter.com/ZaNsIXYSDc — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) July 22, 2022

Ive said this to several people since seeing #Prey…. I FUCKING LOVED THIS MOVIE!! I love the first #Predator movie, nostalgia place in my heart for Predator 2, liked Predators, didn’t like last one, BUT THIS ONE – Easily The Best Since The Original. Knocked it out the park pic.twitter.com/qPYHT7yQtU — Greg Alba (@TheGregAlba) July 22, 2022

Prey is exactly what fans want in a Predator movie — bloody deaths, insane weapons, and ties to other films in the franchise.



Technically the first Predator movie, Prey is an absolute blast thanks to crazy kills and jump scares.



Get ready to love Amber Midthunder!#Prey pic.twitter.com/rZziP66jBo — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) July 22, 2022

Very excited to have seen #Prey ahead of its release! A deeply atmospheric, suspense-heavy film that makes the most of the wilderness offered up by its pre-colonial setting. Huge portions of this film feature little-to-no dialogue, resulting in magnificent visual storytelling. pic.twitter.com/LYhBFdBsdf — Andy Gladman (@WordologistAndy) July 22, 2022

Not even kidding. This moving was amazing. Seriously pays homage to the original and takes the series and makes its own. Loved it!!! Time for the Q&A with director, producer and cast. @AmberMidthunder is spectacular in it. #Prey #Predator #SDCC. pic.twitter.com/iRfwlkyjgu — Corgi Kohmander @ SDCC (@CorgiKohmander) July 22, 2022

#Prey is one of the best entries in the Predator franchise. Distinctly different from its predecessors, PREY still captures the spirit of the films while also featuring an unexpected hero that's easy to root for. Visually stunning and intensely violent, prepare for heads to roll. pic.twitter.com/zZw9jNqARi — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 22, 2022

I honestly think #Prey might be the best Predator movie. Not since the first movie, just best, period. It's got all the tense action, but it adds compelling characters, Amber Midthunder as Naru is a revelation, It's Predator broken down to its core elements and rebuilt better. pic.twitter.com/Hml1dhPuQl — Stephen "Dirk" Libbey (@childe_dirk) July 22, 2022