“Prey” is a prequel to the “Predator” horror franchise set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, and in the first full trailer for the new action-thriller, the Predator alien monster proves that it’s far more deadly than wildlife or European colonizers.

Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane,” “The Boys”) directs “Prey,” which will debut on Hulu in the U.S. and follows a skilled young woman named Naru in the Comanche Native American tribe 300 years before the events of the original film franchise.

She’s determined to prove to her tribe that she can hunt and that she can survive, and after barely surviving angering a vicious grizzly bear, she finds that this mysterious new creature that manages to kill it with ease might be the real threat. Patrick Aison wrote the script.

“Prey” also features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native American and First Nation talent, including star Amber Midthunder (“The Ice Road,” “Roswell, New Mexico”) alongside newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (“Sooyii”), Michelle Thrush (“The Journey Home”) and Julian Black Antelope (“Tribal”). The movie also stars Dane DiLiegro (“American Horror Stories”) as the Predator.

What’s more, “Prey” also has a Comanche producer in Jhane Myers, who produces alongside “The Predator” producer John Davis and Marty Ewing. Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff are serving as executive producers.

The “Predator” franchise launched in 1987 with the original film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of a special ops force in the South American jungle that come face-to-face with a bloodthirsty alien warrior. The film was directed by John McTiernan.

Check out the first trailer for the film above. “Prey” debuts on Hulu on August 5 via 20th Century Studios.