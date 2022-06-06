Kathryn Hahn’s ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Picked Up to Series at Hulu

“Tiny Beautiful Things,” the half-hour series based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, and starring Kathryn Hahn, has been given a straight-to-series order by Hulu.

The show follows a woman who “reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart,” per the streamer. “Told in multiple timelines with astonishing intimacy, nerve and candor, she excavates the beauty, struggle and humor in her own life to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that will ultimately save us.”

Liz Tegelaar is the creator, showrunner and executive producer. Strayed is a producer as are Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures; and Stacey Silverman for Best Day Ever.

“It has been such an honor to work with Cheryl Strayed — a writer who has had such a profound impact on my life — and, along with an amazing writing staff, adapt her book into series,” Tigelaar said in a statement. “Just like Dear Sugar, the advice column she helmed, Cheryl brings compassion, wisdom, humor and love to everything she does — and this show is no different. I’m so grateful to Hello Sunshine and Jaywalker, who entrusted me to tell this story. And I’m beyond thrilled to be working with Kathryn Hahn, whose gift is imbuing the fierce, complicated characters she portrays with humor, honesty, and vulnerability. A huge thank you to Peter, Dana, Craig and Jonnie and everyone at ABC Signature and Hulu. This project feels like coming home.”

The studios behind the show are ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine.

“As we emerge from a pandemic during which stories like those told in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ helped us feel a sense of community and camaraderie at a moment we most needed it, this is a prescient story to be able to tell at this moment in time and we’re grateful to be able to tell it,” Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We’re excited to work with Liz, Kathryn, and Cheryl to tell this story, and to reunite with Reese, Liz, and our partners at ABC Signature following our incredible collaboration on ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’”

