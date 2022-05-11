Hulu’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Debuts in the Top 5 of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

HBO Max’s ”Our Flag Means Death“ holds the No. 1 spot against a steadily rising threat from Disney+’s ”Moon Knight“

The FX/Hulu true-crime series “Under the Banner of Heaven” took over the fifth spot on the charts after a 98% growth in demand after its third episode debuted last Thursday, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

That demand may have been partially driven by controversy on social media driven by members and supporters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who objected to the series’ take on their faith amid an investigation by a police detective (Andrew Garfield) into a murder in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” also had a similar growth in demand right after its first episode debuted last Thursday, and entered the rankings in 10th place for the week ending May 6, with 18.3 times the average series demand in the U.S.

HBO Max’s “Our Flag Means Death” and Disney+’s “Moon Knight” are neck and neck for the top spot as “Moon Knight” saw a 3% increase in demand, giving it 35.1 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S. This puts the latest Marvel series only just below “Our Flag Means Death,” which had 36.6 times the average series demand this week.

Crunchyroll/TV Tokyo’s “Spy X Family” held on to its third spot with 26 times the average series demand. Given that it’s still in the midst of releasing episodes, it’s likely we will continue seeing the anime in the rankings until its conclusion.

On the other hand, HBO Max’s “Tokyo Vice” saw a 5% decline in demand this week and had 23.8 times the average series demand. Since the series wrapped up its first season on April 28, the decrease in audience demand indicates that the show will likely slip off the top 10 chart in the wake of new tentpole releases over the next few weeks.

10 most in-demand new shows, U.S., April 30-May 6, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

While the top four positions in the rankings remained unchanged this week, there was a bit of a shakeup in the list to make way for “Under the Banner of Heaven,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and Starz’s political drama series “Gaslit“: Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed” and “Severance,” as well as HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” fell out of the top 10.

“Gaslit,” which debuted on April 24, is a modern take on the 1970s Watergate scandal and came in ninth place on the charts this week after its second and third episodes. The 2.4% bump in demand gave the show 18.4 times more than the average series in the U.S.

Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” which had a spectacular performance last week, saw an 8% decline in demand this week. The show, based on a graphic novel about two British teenage guys whose friendship begins to evolve into more, still managed to hold its own in the rankings and came in seventh place with 19.8 times the average series demand.