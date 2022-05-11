"Under the Banner of Heaven" enters the top 10 list of most in-demand new shows. (Hulu)

Hulu’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Debuts in the Top 5 of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | May 11, 2022 @ 1:45 PM

HBO Max’s ”Our Flag Means Death“ holds the No. 1 spot against a steadily rising threat from Disney+’s ”Moon Knight“

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The FX/Hulu true-crime series “Under the Banner of Heaven” took over the fifth spot on the charts after a 98% growth in demand after its third episode debuted last Thursday, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘This Is Us’ Family Meeting Episode Secures Tuesday’s Primetime Ratings
The Batman _ Catwoman & Batman

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now
Teal Swan, The Deep End

‘The Deep End’ Freeform Docuseries Trailer Exposes Cult Willing to Kill for Their Guru (Video)

Mattel Sets 2 Live-Action ‘American Girl’ Specials at HBO Max and Cartoon Network

As Roe v. Wade Repeal Looms, Hollywood’s Silence Reveals a Delicate ‘Balancing Act’

Can Disney Restore Wall Street’s Faith in Hollywood (and Streaming) After a Dismal Earnings Cycle?

Ratings: Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ Secures the Demo, CBS’ ‘The Neighborhood’ Tops in Viewers

How Adding Showtime Will Make Paramount+ a Top Competitor in the Streaming Wars | Charts

‘Cartoon Janitors’ Strike Back: Animation Guild Members Open Up About Their Fight for Better Pay and Respect
animation guild roundtable

Writers Earn Half as Much for an Animated Show. Now Animators Are Demanding More D’oh | Video
Melanie Lynskey and Jessica Biel

Why Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey Spent Months Rehearsing the Ax Attack in ‘Candy’