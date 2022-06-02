Joey King isn’t messing around in the first trailer for the new 20th Century Studios film “The Princess.”

In the trailer, which you can watch above, King plays a strong-willed princess whose father tries to force her to marry a cruel sociopath. When she refuses, she’s kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle.

That doesn’t stop her for long though, as she fights her way out of the tower, taking down every knight in her path. Set to the tune of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” King begins her takedown.

“I’m not a piece of property to be traded,” she says in the clip, adding: “But these guys f—ed with the wrong princess.”

And, with her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.

“The Princess” also stars Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, and Veronica Ngo. Le-Van Kiet directs a screenplay penned by Ben Lustig & Jake Thornton.

The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, and Derek Kolstad, with Joey King and Guy Riedel serving as executive producers.

“The Princess” premieres on July 1 on Hulu in the U.S. The film will debut on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.