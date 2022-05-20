The final season of “Love, Victor” is almost upon us, and now we have a glimpse at what’s in store.

The trailer for Season 3, which you can watch above, begins by finally giving some answers about who Victor (Michael Cimino) chose at the end of the previous season. If you remember, the previous season of Hulu’s young-adult drama ended with Victor standing outside the door of one of his two love interests.

The scene fades to black before we find out if he went to profess his love to Benji (George Sear) or Rahim (Anthony Keyvan), but now the new trailer reveals that it was, in fact, Benji.

“Are you sure nothing’s going on between you and Rahim?” Benji asks as the two sit outside after the school dance. Victor admits: “There was something between us. I thought we were friends, and things got confusing.”

Victor isn’t the only one with relationship troubles. As the trailer hints, Felix (Anthony Turpel) and Lake (Bebe Wood) haven’t put their feelings for one another to rest either — even though they’re both dating other people now.

“This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be,” a description from Hulu reads. “With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

The upcoming season of “Love, Victor” will debut on both Disney+ and Hulu on June 15. The previous two seasons of the series will also be available on Disney+ the same day.

The series also stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, and Mason Gooding.