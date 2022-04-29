Hulu has ordered “We Were the Lucky Ones” to series, starring Joey King.

King will star in the adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. The limited series from Old 320 Sycamore and 20th Television will span eight episodes.

Here’s a description of the show from the streamer: “Inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive — and to reunite. Based on the New York Times Bestseller, ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.”

Thomas Kail, who directed Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” and FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” is set to direct and executive produce. Erica Lipez (“Julia,” “The Morning Show,” “Bates Motel”) will write and executive produce alongside Jennifer Todd. Kate Sullivan will produce.

​​“Georgia and I have been friends for 25 years and I am deeply proud to be part of the team working to share her family’s remarkable story. Erica and I did a play together 10 years ago and I knew this project had to be our second collaboration,”Kail said in a statement. “Georgia’s love for her family bursts off the page and her vivid writing puts you right next to them at every moment: we’ll aim to honor these efforts on screen. Since late 2018 we have given our all to this adaptation and we are thrilled to have the chance to partner with 20th and Hulu to bring it to television audiences all over the world.”

“I’ll never forget the day, at fifteen-years-old, I learned that I came from a family of Holocaust survivors. It was a discovery that changed my life, inspiring a decade-long journey to unearth and record my family’s story. When ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ landed in my dear friend Tommy Kail’s hands, I knew it had found its home,” Hunter said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him, with our incredible showrunner, Erica Lipez, and with the amazing teams at Old 320, 20th and Hulu as we bring the story of my ancestors — and through it, the story of the Holocaust — to the screen.”

King previously starred in “The In Between” and “The Kissing Booth” films as well as “The Act.” Projects on the way for King include “The Princess” for Hulu, “Bullet Train,” opposite Brad Pitt for Sony, the adaptation of Scott Westerfield’s dystopian YA series “Uglies” for Netflix and “A Spark of Light” based on the book by Jodi Picoult for Sony Pictures TV.

“We Were the Lucky Ones” joins Hulu Originals’ long line of book-to-television adaptations including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Dopesick,” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Manage-Ment, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole represent Erica Lipez. Thomas Kail is represented by WME. Georgia Hunter is repped by Brettne Bloom at The Book Group and by CAA.

Jennifer Todd is repped by Michael Gendler. Joey King is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment, Shelter PR and Hirsch Wallerstein