Joey King’s ‘The Princess’ Gets July Premiere Date on Hulu

Joey King’s upcoming film “The Princess” has a premiere date on Hulu.

The film, from 20th Century Studios, will drop July 1.

No ordinary story about a princess, King’s film is described as an “action-packed fight to the death set in a fairy tale world.”

Here’s the film’s logline: When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.

Le-Van Kiet directed the film. Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton wrote the script. King and Veronica Ngo are executive producers. Neal H. Moritz (the “Fast and Furious” franchise), Toby Jaffe (“Total Recall”) and Derek Kolstad (“John Wick”) produced the film.

In addition to King, the film stars Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Olga Kurylenko (“Black Widow”) and Veronica Ngo (“The Old Guard”).