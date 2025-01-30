Prime Video Overtakes Netflix as the Most In-Demand Movie Library in the US | Charts

Amazon’s streaming service already boasted the largest catalog of movies available on platform before 2024, and it expanded further by 71.7% between Q1 and Q4

Parrot Analytics
(Photo Illustration by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

In 2024, Amazon’s Prime Video experienced significant growth in the U.S. streaming market. By the fourth quarter, it became the second most in-demand SVOD platform, capturing 16.7% of the total demand for content on SVOD platforms, according to Parrot Analytics. This is an impressive rise from the first quarter, where it held 13.3% and ranked fourth.

This advancement allowed Prime Video to surpass competitors like Max and Hulu, positioning it just behind Netflix. A key driver of this growth was the increased demand for Prime Video’s movie catalog. Notably, it overtook Netflix to become the most in-demand movie library in the U.S.,

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

