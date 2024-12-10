Producers Guild Nominates ‘Super/Man,’ ‘We Will Dance Again’ for Top Documentary Award

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” and “We Will Dance Again” are among the films nominated by the Producers Guild of America in the Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures category for the year, the PGA announced on Tuesday.

The nomination for “We Will Dance Again” came a week after its producers accused the International Documentary Association of anti-Israeli bias in cancelling ads for the film in the IDA’s newsletter.

Other nominees in the top category are “Gaucho Gaucho,” “Mediha,” “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa” and “Porcelain War.”

As usual, Producers Guild voters stayed away from many of the year’s highest-profile nonfiction films and chose a number of docs that haven’t shown up in other nominations this year.

While “Super/Man” tied for the top prize at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards and “Porcelain War” and “Mountain Queen” were singled out as potential awards films by DOC NYC, the other nominees have had less visibility on the awards circuit. The Producers Guild also bypassed several of the films that have done the best in year-end honors so far, including “No Other Land,” “Sugarcane,” “Dahomey,” “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” and “Will & Harper.”

Still, the same film has won the Producers Guild Award and the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature three times in the last five years, with “My Octopus Teacher,” “Summer of Soul” and “Navalny” all taking both awards.

The winner will be announced at the 36th annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.