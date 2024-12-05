Doc Association Rejects ‘Fictional’ Anti-Israel Bias After Pulling Ads for Oct. 7 Film ‘We Will Dance Again’ | Exclusive

The producers of a documentary about the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas at the Nova Music Festival are accusing the International Documentary Association of anti-Israel bias after they pulled paid awards season ads ahead of voting for the Oscars’ Best Documentary shortlist.

The organization denied the charge on Wednesday in a letter from their lawyer sent to TheWrap, calling the accusation “fictional.”

Ads for “We Will Dance Again,” a documentary streaming on Paramount+ from director Yariv Mozer, began to run Nov. 18 and were suddenly pulled ahead of the first round of Academy Award voting to determine the shortlist for the Best Documentary Feature category.