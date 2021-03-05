Atlantic March 2021

Atlantic March 2021

Inside the Double-Digit Revenue Growth in Digital Publishing Subscriptions Last Year

by | March 5, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

The pandemic, protests and the U.S. presidential election fueled a boom in digital news subscriptions

Despite the ongoing drumbeat of reported doom and gloom for the survival of publishing, a new report on the subscription economy says subscription revenue for digital news and information publications increased by 16% in 2020 even in the face of declining advertising revenues. Overall, the study concludes that the subscription economy has grown by nearly 500% in the past decade.

Zuora, an enterprise software company that creates and provides software to launch and manage subscription based services, said in its bi-annual report that major news stories — including the COVID-19 crisis, racial inequality protests and the contentious U.S. presidential election — fueled a boom in subscribers for newspapers, magazines, book publishers, educational content providers and corporate research providers.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

movie theaters nyc

Will Reopened NYC Movie Theaters Lead to Box Office Recovery (and Blockbusters’ Return)?
Dion Lim and CeFaan Kim

Meet the TV Journalists Leading Coverage of the Rise in Anti-Asian Violence
emerald fennell regina king chloe zhao

Oscars Gender Gap Narrows: Women Directed Record 27% of Best Picture Contenders
NAME THAT TUNE

Ratings: ‘Name That Tune’ Season Finale Hands Fox Wednesday Win

How Disney+ Re-Created Must-Watch TV With ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Mandalorian’
TCM Reframed

Why TCM Is Showing Problematic Films Like ‘Gone With the Wind’ – And Won’t Rule Out Woody Allen Classics

Why Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Believes Revenue Could Skyrocket in the Next 3 Years
Soul of a Nation

Ratings: ABC Settles for Fourth-Place Tie With Univision on Night ‘Soul of a Nation’ Debuts
bob chapek disney

Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s First Year Report Card: High Marks for Not ‘Steering it Off a Cliff’
david muir abc news

Even George Stephanopoulos Can’t Deny David Muir’s ‘World News Tonight’ Ratings Turnaround
David Muir George Stephanopoulos

David Muir Clash With George Stephanopoulos Led to ABC News Chief Ouster (Exclusive)