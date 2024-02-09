Dionne Brown Embodies ‘Queenie’ in First-Look at Hulu Adaptation from Onyx Collective | Photos

The series is based on the book by Candice Carty-Williams

QUEENIE – (LIONSGATE/Latoya Okuneye) Dionne Brown as Queenie

Onyx Collective revealed the first-look photos for original drama “Queenie,” based on Candice Carty-Williams’ bestselling novel. The show will premiere with all episodes June 7 on Hulu.

Creator Carty-Williams’ eight-episode series stars Dionne Brown in the titular lead role of Queenie, Samuel Adewunmi as Frank and R& B singer Bellah, who will make her acting debut in the role of Kyazike.

According to the series logline, “Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams.”

The show is produced by Further South Productions, in association with Lionsgate TV. It will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Channel 4 in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

Carty-Williams created the show, and she also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Non-writing executive producers are Further South’s Steve November and Sarah Conroy, with Lisa Walters as co-executive producer and series producer.

“Queenie” the novel was published by Trapeze, an imprint of Orion, on March 19, 2019. Other works of the showrunner and culture writer include young adult novella “Empress and Aniya” as well as “People Person.” She has also published many essays.

Check out the first-look photos below:

Hulu/Onyx Collective

Dionne Brown in “Queenie.”

Lionsgate/Latoya Okuneye)

Dionne Brown in “Queenie.”

Hulu/Onyx Collective

Dionne Brown in “Queenie.”

Hulu/Onyx Collective

A still from “Queenie.”

Hulu/Onyx Collective

Dionne Brown in “Queenie.”

