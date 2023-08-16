Hulu released the trailer Wednesday for “The Other Black Girl,” adapted from the best-selling novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris.

The series will follow Nella (Sinclair Daniels) who joyfully leaves her loneliness behind as the only Black employee at a publishing company, Wagner Books, when Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) gets hired as an editorial assistant like Nella.

Suddenly, all of Vera’s (Bellamy Young) demands become less grueling when she can share the experience of being Black at a majority white-staffed company with Hazel — until things get weird.

“Wagner’s just … you’ll see,” Nella tells Hazel at first in the trailer you can watch above.

Right as Vera tells Nella that she is ready to recommend a promotion to assistant editor from editorial assistant for Nella, some sinister things start happening that only Nella feels like she is aware of.

Her computer monitor screen one day shows the view from a security camera placed behind Nella’s desk, suddenly blacking out before switching to a fuzzy figure, who seems to be looking into a camera or through the screen at Nella. Nella waves her hand in front of the screen, and the figure screams.

The clip then cuts to Diana Gordon (Garcelle Beauvais), who seems to be trying to hire Nella away from Wagner. Nella finds a note in her pocket telling her to “Leave Wagner Now.” Then some suspicious incidents occur involving Hazel, and Nella becomes even more spooked.

“The truth will change your mind,” flashes across the screen in between a montage of suspenseful and creepy moments for Nella. She sees another figure behind the blurry glass of an elevator, this time a Black woman, who looks in need of help.

“The Other Black Girl” is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey also serve as co-showrunners. “The Other Black Girl” is a Hulu original from Onyx Collective.

All episodes of “The Other Black Girl” drop Sept. 13 on Hulu.