Quintessa Swindell, who stars on “In Treatment” and the upcoming “Black Adam,” has been tapped to lead the cast of Paul Schrader’s next film, “Master Gardener,” alongside the previously announced Sigourney Weaver and Joel Edgerton.

Also joining the cast of Schrader’s crime thriller is Esai Morales (“How to Get Away With Murder”), and principal photography on “Master Gardener” kicked off in Louisiana on Thursday.

The film stars Edgerton as Narvel Roth, the master gardener of an American estate who is forced to confront his dark past when he meets Maya, who will be played by Swindell. Morales will star as Roth’s witness protection officer.

Schrader wrote the original screenplay and will also direct as his follow-up to “The Card Counter” and “First Reformed.” Here’s the full synopsis:

Narvel Roth (Edgerton) is the meticulous horticulturist of Gracewood Gardens. He is as much devoted to tending the grounds of this beautiful and historic estate, to pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill (Weaver). When Mrs. Haverhill demands that he take on her wayward and troubled great-niece Maya as a new apprentice, chaos enters Narvel’s spartan existence, unlocking dark secrets from a buried violent past that threaten them all.

HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution after working with Schrader on “The Card Counter,” and the company is co-repping the North American sale with David Gonzales.

Amanda Crittenden of KOJO Studios and Scott LaStaiti are producing together with David Gonzales, Schrader’s manager. Luisa Law, KOJO Studios’ Linda Ujuk and Dale Roberts are executive producers.

Swindell most recently starred in HBO’s critically acclaimed drama series, “In Treatment,” and will next be seen starring in Jaume Collet-Serra’s “Black Adam” opposite Dwayne Johnson.

Morales recently starred in “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Ozark” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” He can next be seen in a role alongside Tom Cruise in the next installments of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Swindell is represented by The Gersh Agency. Morales is represented by Innovative Artists, LINK Entertainment, Vault Entertainment and Eric Feig. Edgerton is represented by WME and Anonymous Content. Weaver by UTA, attorney Alan Wertheimer and The Lede Company. Schrader is represented by manager, David Gonzales and Greenberg Glusker.