Rapper PnB Rock, the “Fleek” and “Selfish” rapper from Philadelphia who was featured on the Ed Sheeran single “Cross Me,” has died after being shot during a broad-daylight robbery Monday at a Los Angeles restaurant. He was 30.

Los Angeles Police tell TheWrap that a man was shot at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles at around 1:15 p.m., and later died at a hospital. The victim was PnB Rock, whose given name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, according to TMZ.

Police said the shooter approached the victim, brandished his weapon and demanded items. After words were exchanged, the gunman fired, fled the scene and remains at large. TMZ reported that PnB Rock, who posted images of himself with expensive jewelry on social media earlier Monday, appeared to be the target of the assailant.

TMZ also said Instagram model Steph Sibounheuang, his girlfriend and the mother of one of his young daughters, was sitting at the table during the shooting.

PnB Rock’s single “Selfish” peaked at No. 51 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. He released two studio albums, “Catch These Vibes” in 2017 and “TrapStar Turnt PopStar” in 2019.