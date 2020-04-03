Ratings: ‘Broke’ Helps to Fix CBS’ Thursday With This Season’s Most-Viewed Comedy Debut

ABC still managed to win the demo crown, with CBS topping among total viewers

| April 3, 2020 @ 10:00 AM Last Updated: April 3, 2020 @ 10:14 AM
Broke

Greg Gayne/CBS

Pauley Perette’s return was welcome news for CBS, as the debut of her new sitcom “Broke” was this season’s biggest comedy debut. It probably helped that everyone was stuck at home self-quarantining.

Even so, “Broke” premiered to a 0.9 rating in the advertiser coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 7.05 million viewers, topping another CBS sitcom (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) for the most-watched new comedy this year. In the demo, “Broke” tied “Bob” and “Mixed-ish” for the top comedy debut.

CBS took first among total viewers while ABC won out in the demo on Thursday.

Also Read: Ratings: Supersize 'Masked Singer' Does Super Well Against CBS' 'Garth & Trisha Live' Special

“Man With a Plan” matched “Broke” with a 0.9 demo rating in its fourth-season premiere, while also drawing 7.14 million viewers, its highest total in more than three years. “Tommy” (0.6 rating/5.51 million viewers), “Young Sheldon” (1.3/9.99 million) and “Mom” (1.0/7.62 million) all hit season-highs in both the demo and total viewers.

For ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” also hit a season-high among total viewers with 7.14 million and a 1.4 in the demo, tying its second-best rating of the season. At 10 p.m., “How to Get Away With Murder” returns for its final run of episodes with a 0.6 rating and just over 3 million total viewers, both up from its fall average. “Station 19” posted a 1.1 in the demo and 7.29 million total viewers.

On NBC, “Superstore” drew a 0.7 rating and 3.29 million viewers, with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” following at 8:30 p.m. with a 0.5 rating and 2.2 million viewers. Following a repeat “Will & Grace,” “Indebted” drew a 0.3 rating and 1.36 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Law & Order: SVU” posted a 0.6 rating and 3.51 million viewers.

For Fox, “Last Man Standing” drew a 0.7 rating and 4.11 million total viewers.

Univision took third with a 0.6 rating, while Fox and NBC tied with a 0.5 each. Fox edged out NBC among total viewers, 2.67 million to 2.56 million. Telemundo (0.4) beat out The CW (0.1), which aired all repeats.

15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)

  • new midseason shows ranked premiere viewers Fox/NBC/CBS/The CW
  • Katy Keene The CW
  • Duncanville Fox
  • Fox
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC NBC
  • Indebted - Season Pilot NBC
  • For Life ABC
  • Outmatched Fox
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector - Season 1 NBC
  • Deputy Stephen Dorff Fox
  • Tommy CBS
  • Lego Masters Fox
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star Fox
  • Broke CBS
  • FBI Most Wanted CBS
1 of 16

Two spinoffs start off strong — one does not

When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.

Also Read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE