Ratings: ‘Broke’ Helps to Fix CBS’ Thursday With This Season’s Most-Viewed Comedy Debut
ABC still managed to win the demo crown, with CBS topping among total viewers
Tim Baysinger | April 3, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Last Updated: April 3, 2020 @ 10:14 AM
Pauley Perette’s return was welcome news for CBS, as the debut of her new sitcom “Broke” was this season’s biggest comedy debut. It probably helped that everyone was stuck at home self-quarantining.
Even so, “Broke” premiered to a 0.9 rating in the advertiser coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 7.05 million viewers, topping another CBS sitcom (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) for the most-watched new comedy this year. In the demo, “Broke” tied “Bob” and “Mixed-ish” for the top comedy debut.
CBS took first among total viewers while ABC won out in the demo on Thursday.
“Man With a Plan” matched “Broke” with a 0.9 demo rating in its fourth-season premiere, while also drawing 7.14 million viewers, its highest total in more than three years. “Tommy” (0.6 rating/5.51 million viewers), “Young Sheldon” (1.3/9.99 million) and “Mom” (1.0/7.62 million) all hit season-highs in both the demo and total viewers.
For ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” also hit a season-high among total viewers with 7.14 million and a 1.4 in the demo, tying its second-best rating of the season. At 10 p.m., “How to Get Away With Murder” returns for its final run of episodes with a 0.6 rating and just over 3 million total viewers, both up from its fall average. “Station 19” posted a 1.1 in the demo and 7.29 million total viewers.
On NBC, “Superstore” drew a 0.7 rating and 3.29 million viewers, with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” following at 8:30 p.m. with a 0.5 rating and 2.2 million viewers. Following a repeat “Will & Grace,” “Indebted” drew a 0.3 rating and 1.36 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Law & Order: SVU” posted a 0.6 rating and 3.51 million viewers.
For Fox, “Last Man Standing” drew a 0.7 rating and 4.11 million total viewers.
Univision took third with a 0.6 rating, while Fox and NBC tied with a 0.5 each. Fox edged out NBC among total viewers, 2.67 million to 2.56 million. Telemundo (0.4) beat out The CW (0.1), which aired all repeats.
15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 14 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 13 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 12 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 11 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 10 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 9 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "Council of Dads" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "Broke" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
CBS
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.