‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 15 Cast Guide | Photos

“The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 15 is ready to turn the Big Apple up to a whole new level, and it looks longterm friendships could be threatened by newfound drama.

Here’s the description for Season 15:

“Back for another bite out of the Big Apple, this flourishing group of friends – Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield – are joined by elite new faces Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff. But things can change in a New York minute when rumors start spreading among the ladies and only time will tell if longstanding loyalties are strong enough to weather the storm as secrets shake things up.”

“The Real Housewives of New York City” is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Lauren Volonakis, and Anne Swan serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also executive produces. Eric Fuller and Alfonso Rosales co-executive produce.

Season 15 of “RHONYC” premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. EST/PST; take a look at the cast below. It will also air the following day on NBC’s streamer Peacock.

Erin Lichy (Bravo) Erin Lichy This season, Erin Lichy will be juggling some marital woes as well as a friend’s illness as she resettles back to the Upper West side. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 15 bio for Erin Lichy: “Erin Lichy moved her family out of ‘up-and-coming’ Tribeca and back to the Upper West Side in hopes of creating a more convenient life for her family. These days, however, Erin finds herself needing her friends more than ever as she struggles with a loved one’s cancer diagnosis while also navigating unexpected issues with her husband, Abe.”

Ubah Hassan (Bravo) Ubah Hassan Ubah Hassan is basking in love in Season 15 of “RHONY,” but she’s weighing the pros and cons of being coupled. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 15 bio for Ubah Hassan: “Happier than ever and madly in love with Mr. Connecticut, Ubah Hassan’s dreams of becoming a mother seem closer than ever. Though as her relationship continues to prosper, she struggles with the thought of giving up her independence.”

Sai De Silva (Bravo) Sai De Silva Sai De Silva is finding her balance and centering peace in this upcoming season. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 15 bio for Sai De Silva: “As she finally takes her mom’s ashes out of the shopping bag and to their final resting place, Sai De Silva tests out the world of therapy and enters her realm of Zen. As life goes on, will she be able to keep her cool or when push comes to shove, will Sai fire back?”

Jenna Lyons (Bravo) Jenna Lyons Jenna Lyons is booked and busy mom trying to do it all in Season 15. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 15 bio for Jenna Lyons: “Jenna Lyons remains as busy as ever as she navigates her career and motherhood. As she settles into her blossoming new relationship and prepares for her son to go off to college, can she find balance in her personal life while maintaining her bustling social engagements and successful business ventures?”

Brynn Whitfield (Bravo) Brynn Whitfield While Brynn Whitfield has her fur baby, she’s ready to have her own bundle of joy. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 15 bio for Brynn Whitfield: “Life for Brynn Whitfield is as sweet as can be since moving into her dream apartment with her energetic puppy, Sugar. Now that she’s perfected her new space and settled into life as a dog-mom, she’s ready to explore the next chapter: motherhood. But as rumors begin to swirl, she finds the life she’s worked so hard to create is questioned.”

Jessel Taank (Bravo) Jessel Taank Jessel Taank is balancing mommyhood and ambition this coming season. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 15 bio for Jessel Taank: “Jessel Taank is a dynamic fashion publicist, devoted wife and energetic mother of twin boys. Born and raised in London, Taank had her sights set on the American dream from a young age and her relentless drive and determination eventually brought her to the bustling streets of New York City. Growing up in a close-knit yet strict Indian household, Taank faces the ongoing challenge of sharing the intimate aspects of her life with her parents back in the UK. In addition to her work in fashion, Taank is a successful entrepreneur who launched Oushq, a cutting-edge fashion platform that curates exclusive and innovative designs from emerging designers around the world. Oushq aims to bring fresh, avant-garde fashion to a global audience, and Jessel’s vision and leadership have been instrumental in its rapid growth and success.”

Racquel Chevremont (Bravo) Racquel Chevremont “RHONY” newbie Racquel Chevremont is catwalking all the way into Season 15 as an official housewife. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 15 bio for Racquel Chevremont: “Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, Racquel Chevremont is an art curator with more than 20 years of experience working with institutions and advising corporations, collectors and artists. She has curated artists such as Dawoud Bey, Natia Lemay, Glenn Ligon, Julie Mehretu, Gordon Parks, Deborah Roberts and more into collections for award-nominated films and television series, including ‘Severance,’ ‘Empire,’ ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ and ‘And Just Like That …’ Additionally, Chevremont was discovered by photographer and model scout Steve Landis for Elite models in 1993. She has graced ad campaigns for Benetton, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Fila, L’Oréal and Nivea as well as International Elle magazine covers. As a proud Black queer woman, Chevremont is dedicated to representation and using whatever platform she has to get the voices of queer folks of diaspora out there. She’s the co-founder of The Josie Club, a Black Queer Femme and Woman supported and operated social impact group that organizes community around collaborative event productions.”