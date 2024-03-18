Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ to Air on CNN Saturday Nights

“Real Time With Bill Maher” is expanding its reach across Warner Bros. Discovery. Episodes of the long-running HBO show will be available on CNN the Saturdays after they premiere on HBO.

The show will still be available to watch live and on demand on Max. The second showings will begin this coming weekend on March 23.

“The addition of ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ to CNN’s weekend primetime lineup marks the start of a commitment and investment into topical entertainment programming that we’re bringing to the weekends,” Amy Entelis, CNN executive vice president of talent for CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide, said in a press release. “We’ve seen that audiences enjoy Bill’s perspective and approach to news and information, and we’re looking forward to the show now being on CNN.”

The post-show segment for “Real Time,” titled “Overtime,” will continue to be available on YouTube but will transition away from being available on CNN Fridays. Previously, the segment was available on CNN Tonight.

Maher’s HBO show is currently in its 22nd season. The late night comedian began his relationship with HBO in 1989 with his first special. Since then, Maher has starred in 12 HBO solo specials, not including “Real Time,” which premiered in 2003. Earlier this year, the series was announced for two more seasons, meaning the show is set to be on the air through 2026.

“Real Time” is executive produced by Maher Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen and Billy Martin. Chris Kelly serves as the co-executive producer, and Matt Wood produces the series. Paul Casey serves as the talk show’s director.

Before moving to HBO, Maher hosted “Politically Incorrect” on Comedy Central, which ran from 1993 to 2002.