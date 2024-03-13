‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Renewed for 2 Seasons at HBO

The late night talk show is now set to air through 2026

Bill Maher on Biden's State of the Union
HBO

“Real Time With Bill Maher” is staying in business at HBO. The late night talk show will continue on through 2026, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network announced Wednesday.

“For 22 seasons and counting, Bill Maher remains a uniquely powerful voice in politics and culture. ‘Real Time’ is the rare place where people can both disagree and find common ground, which is more vital than ever. We’re thrilled to continue working with Bill and his incredibly talented team for two more seasons,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, said in a statement.

“Two more years in the dream job of a lifetime, on the network so many dream of being on – I think that’s what we call a no-brainer,” Maher added in a statement.

Bill Maher on Biden's State of the Union
The renewal extends Maher’s talk show run through an impressive 24 seasons. The series features an opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with prominent guests, roundtable discussions with panelists and the signature “New Rules” segment, all told through Maher’s perspective on current events. The show was caught in controversy during the writers’ strike in 2023, after Maher announced plans to bring “Real Time” back without its writing staff, only to postpone the return after backlash from the WGA and viewers. The show officially returned after the strike resolved in late September.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date. “Real Time” premiered in February 2003.

“Real Time With Bill Maher” is executive produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive produced by Chris Kelly; produced by Matt Wood and directed by Paul Casey.

The series airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. Episodes also stream on Max.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

