‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ to Return Friday With WGA Strike Over

Bill Maher has announced that “Real Time With Bill Maher” will return on Friday.

The comedian and writer tweeted, “My writers and Real Time are back! See you Friday Night!”

Maher previously announced plans to bring his show back “sans writers” on Sept. 13. He was joined by Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Hudson, and the team at “The Talk,” all of whom shared plans to bring their shows back into production during the WGA strike. On Sept. 18, Maher walked the announcement back.

Maher’s tweet came on the heels of the announcement that WGA writers can return to work as soon as Wednesday, Sept. 27. The Writers Guild of America West Board and East Council unanimously voted to allow writers to return to work earlier today.

On Sunday, the WGA announced a conclusion to negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, 146 days after the strike began.

“Real Time with Bill Maher’ was renewed through 2024 in September 2021. At the time, Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, explained, “After 19 seasons, Real Time with Bill Maher remains a Friday night destination for fresh perspectives and smart conversation about today’s most relevant issues.”

Rosenstein continued, “His weekly editorials are insightful, must-see viewing in his signature voice, and we’re proud to continue our relationship with Bill and the incredible team at Real Time.”