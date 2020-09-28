Go Pro Today

‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Renewed at HBO Through 2022

Late-night talk show picked up for two additional seasons

| September 28, 2020 @ 12:33 PM Last Updated: September 28, 2020 @ 12:35 PM
Real Time With Bill Maher

HBO

HBO has renewed Bill Maher’s “Real Time” for two more seasons, the premium cable network announced Monday.

The pickup will keep the late-night talk show on the air through 2022.

“For 18 seasons, Bill Maher and the talented team at ‘Real Time’ have given audiences an unparalleled platform for debate, comedy, and social discourse,” said Nina Rosenstein, HBO’s executive vice president of programming. “We’re so happy to continue this partnership.”

“18 years – I can’t believe I’m turning 18 and HBO isn’t making me leave home,” added Maher. “Thrilled to be living under their roof for another couple of years.”

“Real Time” moved back into its Los Angeles studio late last month after Maher spent much of the year taping the show remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Yes, there’s a slightly greater risk of infection, but a much lower risk of stepping in dog s–,” he joked at the time, referring to his backyard setup.

“Real Time” is executive produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen and Billy Martin. Chris Kelly is co-executive producer, and Matt Wood produces. Paul Casey is director.

