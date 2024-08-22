Jewish Arts Org Reboot Studios Unveils 2024 Creator Fund Recipients | Exclusive

Reboot Studios, the production arm of the acclaimed Jewish arts and culture nonprofit Reboot, founded by Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw’s Righteous Persons Foundation and the Andrea and Charles Bronfman Philanthropies, announced Thursday the four recipients of its 2024-25 Creator Fund, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The Jewish arts organization — whose mission is to empower “artists, storytellers, and innovators to transform society with inspirational and provocative new Jewish content across theater, television, film, podcasts, music, publishing, and beyond” — will provide financing support for four cross-platform Jewish media productions: “Sangre Sucio/Tainted Blood” from writer/director Jeremy Xido and producer Noam Dromi; “How to Rule the World,” a theatrical documentary from award-winning British filmmaker Tim Samuels; Erev Yalda, a cultural celebration from entrepreneur Rachel Sumekh and food writer Tannaz Sassooni; and AlefBet Audio, a podcast series from Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie.

“Reboot Studios is proud to support this year’s Creator Fund recipients, who are expanding the Jewish narrative by bringing to light underrepresented stories from across the diaspora,” the studios’ managing director Noam Dromi said in a statement to TheWrap. “From the Sephardic experience in “Sangre Sucio” to the cultural celebration of Erev Yalda, confronting modern antisemitism in “How to Rule the World,” and redefining Jewish life through “AlefBet Audio,” these projects reflect our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive understanding of Jewish identity.”

Dromi added that “amidst a historic rise in antisemitism,” the work Reboot Studios does to reclaim Jewish narratives “is more important than ever.”

“In a divided world, we are committed to the idea that art can be a unifying force, bringing people together to foster greater empathy and showcase diverse narratives to meet the challenges of our time,” Dromi said.

Creator Fund recipients from 2023 included the Academy Award shortlisted live action short film “The Anne Frank Gift Shop” from filmmaker and journalist Mickey Rapkin and “Just for Us,” the hit one-man show written and performed by Tony winner Alex Edelman and directed by Adam Brace, now streaming on Max.

Reboot Studios’ Creator Fund has invested over $500,000 in Jewish projects since its 2022 launch.

More information on the 2024-25 projects can be found below:

“Sangre Sucio/Tainted Blood”

From writer/director Jeremy Xido and producer Noam Dromi, “Sangre Sucio/Tainted Blood” is a Ladino language cowboy movie set on the borderlands between Coahuila, Mexico, and south Texas during the closing days of the American Civil War. The story follows a family of Crypto-Jews, focusing on a dying father, Aureliano, and his son, Emmanuel de León, who harbors a dark past. Following a prophetic dream, Aureliano insists that Emmanuel take him on a perilous journey north to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to mend a longstanding family rift before he dies.

“How to Rule the World” (working title)

From award-winning British filmmaker Tim Samuels, “How to Rule the World” confronts the deep-seated roots and alarming resurgence of antisemitism in this provocative new theatrical documentary. Known for his investigative journalism and subversive humor, Samuels combines these elements to tackle this ancient hatred that continues to evolve in our modern era of misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Erev Yalda

From entrepreneur Rachel Sumekh and food writer Tannaz Sassooni, Erev Yalda is an original Iranian-Jewish take on Yalda, the ancient Persian celebration marking the winter solstice by staying up late into the night, reciting poetry, eating traditional foods, and being in community. The holiday, often falling close to Hanukkah, shares themes of bringing light into the darkest moments. The videos will be accompanied by a digital resource kit that guides and inspires readers on how to host their own Yalda night.

“AlefBet Audio”

From Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, cofounder and senior spiritual leader of Lab/Shul, AlefBet Audio is a podcast series that offers the basic building blocks of post-patriarchal Jewish life for the 21st century. Each 45-minute segment explores core Jewish concepts, symbols, ethical values, rituals, and spiritual practices through engaging storytelling and conversations with diverse guests. This series, based on Rabbi Amichai’s successful annual course held in New York City and online, aims to provide an inclusive, justice-driven, and meaningful framework for modern Jewish life.

The full list of current and announced Reboot Studio Projects can be found here.