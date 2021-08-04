reese witherspoon

Hello, Money: Hollywood Questions Reese Witherspoon’s $900 Million Hello Sunshine Deal

by and | August 4, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

It’s either a ”brilliant move“ or ”it doesn’t add up,“ depending which industry insider you ask

As might be expected, Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, the former Disney execs who are acquiring Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company in a $900 million deal, are bullish about their shiny new toy, the anchor of their as-yet-nameless Blackstone-backed media company.

“It’s not a production company, first of all. It is a pretty well-configured, multiple business-line company, and is really a next generation company,” Mayer explained in an interview with TheWrap a few hours after the deal was announced on Monday.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

