Kevin Mayer Reese Witherspoon Tom Staggs

Why Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs Think Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Is Worth $900 Million

by and | August 3, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Mayer explains why Hello Sunshine is a ”future proof“ media company whose content extends from TikTok to movies

The merger frenzy in Hollywood moved to a new level this week when Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine was bought for a stunning $900 million by a pair of former Disney executives, Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, for their new as-yet-nameless Blackstone-backed media company.

Staggs and Mayer, who also are part of the tidal wave of SPACs that have popped up over the last year, are seeking to create a company that will roll up a number of independent content companies, with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine as the first in their fold, they told TheWrap in an interview.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

