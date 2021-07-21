SpringHill A24 Hello Sunshine Imagine for sale

Hollywood Merger Frenzy Turns to Bidding for Billion-Dollar Production Companies

by and | July 21, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Premium content companies like A24, Imagine, Hello Sunshine and SpringHill are exploring sales as streaming changes the business

After swallowing most of Hollywood’s major entertainment companies, cash-rich financiers have now turned to the next tier of premium content companies: Indie studio A24, top-shelf production company Imagine Entertainment and star-driven boutiques like Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and LeBron James’ SpringHill are among the targets of interest.

The sale prices for these companies — or at least the prices floated in the media — have stunned many in Hollywood with billion-dollar valuations and multiple bidders in the mix. A Bloomberg report said Nike and others were looking at James’ SpringHill at a $750 million valuation; Hello Sunshine is in the marketplace seeking to bag $1 billion; while A24 has reportedly been in discussions with potential buyers for $2.5 billion to $3 billion seeking to own the rights to art-house hits like “Uncut Gems” and “Minari.”

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor, Twitter: @bverhoev

