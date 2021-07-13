LeBron James Explores Sale of SpringHill Company (Report)

LeBron James’ SpringHill Company is exploring a potential sale, according to a Tuesday report from The Information.

The company, founded by James and partner Maverick Carter in 2007 as SpringHill Entertainment, is currently courting interest for either a partial investment or an outright sale. The company is looking at a valuation of up to $750 million, the report said.

Reps for SpringHill did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Nike is said to be among the potential suitors considering an offer. A deal would expand the relationship between the NBA star and the apparel company — a relationship that currently includes a $1 billion lifetime endorsement deal.

SpringHill, which is about to premiere James’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” has spent the last year expanding its production footprint with deals at ABC Studios, Universal and Audible for TV, film and podcasts, respectively. The company’s recent productions include “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” at Netflix, HBO’s “The Shop” and the CNN documentary “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street.”

The SpringHill Company also encompasses the digital media brand Uninterrupted and the consulting firm Robot.