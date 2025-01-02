Reuters, Gannett to Offer Joint Bundled Content Subscriptions

Reuters and Gannett are teaming up to offer bundled subscriptions that will provide feeds of ready-to-publish content including images, text and video, the companies announced on Thursday.

The offering, which will be available for media brands and publishers in the first quarter of 2025, will combine the Reuters’ national and international coverage with Gannett’s USA Today Network coverage of local news from over 200 publications across the country.

Reuters News Agency head Alphonse Hardel said the collaboration is designed to provide a “cost-effective solution that frees up valuable resources for local news outlets.”

“This collaboration gives other local bureaus and media companies access to reliable news and information, proven to drive digital audience, with an array of content from national politics and local breaking news to best-in-class sports and entertainment coverage,” Gannett Media chief content officer Kristin Roberts added. “This bundle delivers a known market need, at a reasonable price that doesn’t require a costly membership. We aim to enable brands to allocate resources to cover the stories that matter most in their respective markets.”

The move comes after Gannett dropped its partnership with the Associated Press back in March. At the time, Roberts said the move would give the company the opportunity to “redeploy more dollars toward our teams and build capacity where we might have gaps.”

Gannett’s decision followed consistent cost-cutting measures in recent years, including significant layoffs impacting hundreds of staffers at local newspapers across the country.

According to its website, Reuters has 100 partners who license its content, including CNBC, BBC News and more.